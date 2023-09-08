The role sleep and nutrition play in education | Family First

Proper nutrition and the correct amount of sleep play an important role your child's education.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — You can set your kids up for success in the classroom by making sure their bodies are fueled and minds are rested.

Dr. Cynthia Elsner, with UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics – Hummelstown, says it starts with a good night's sleep.

“A lot of kids who don’t sleep well at night have more ADD, anxiety and behavior issues. They don’t learn as well so their scores on tests are a lot lower,” say Dr. Elsner.

While the actual amount of sleep a child should get depends on their age, Dr. Elsner says you should aim for at least 10 hours of sleep each night.

Once they wake up in the morning, don’t overlook the importance of a healthy breakfast.

“I have a lot of teenagers here who skip breakfast and I say, look just get something in your belly.” says Dr. Elsner, “a yogurt, peanut butter banana, a granola bar, an energy bar. If you can just get them to get something in their belly, that’s going to be better than nothing.”

When it comes to lunch Dr. Elsner says to make sure you're packing a fruit and vegetable, protein and whole grains. If your child gets a school lunch, go over what types of food they should be choosing while making their way through the lunch line.

“Lunch is also important because if children are receiving adequate nutrition, it helps them to better focus in school,” says Dr. Elsner.

These are healthy habits, that could last a lifetime.