Retiring 'Daily Show' host bringing world tour to Denver

Trevor Noah also served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022.

DENVER — Trevor Noah is heading back on the road in 2023, with a stop planned in Colorado.

The comedian and "The Daily Show" host will perform at Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The "Off the Record" world tour kicks off with a leg of U.S. shows starting Jan. 20, 2023 in Atlanta.

After seven years of hosting "The Daily Show," Noah has announced he is leaving the Emmy Award-winning program.

"I realized after seven years, my time is up," Noah said. "But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys."

Noah will host his final episode on Dec. 8, Comedy Central said. Noah's latest comedy special, titled "I Wish You Would," premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

