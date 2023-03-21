University of Houston gets 'Sweet 16' treat from Shipley

Because who needs a bear claw when you can have a "Cougar Paw?" GO COOGS!

HOUSTON — Nothing gets sweeter than scurring your way to the Sweet 16! And that's just what the University of Houston's Men's Basketball Team did.

The city is doing everything it can to cheer on the team to the Final Four and an NCAA championship, including one of Houston's most popular donut chains.

As long as UH is in March Madness, bear claws are no longer at Shipley Do-Nuts. You will now address the fried pastry with cinnamon and vanilla glaze as the "Cougar Paw."

The "Cougar Paw" will only be sold at 10 Shipley locations throughout Houston:

17425 North Freeway at 1960

979 Bunker Hill Road

9209 Gulf Freeway

13349 East Freeway

6602 N. Shepherd Drive

14135 North West Freeway

11285 Southwest Freeway

3117 Center St.

2902 Southmore Ave.

6545 Bissonnet

We can all thank one UH super fan for the name change.

On Jan. 13, Twitter user @thisisnotmark had the bright idea and wrote Shipley Do-Nuts, telling them their bear claw could be easily made into a Cougar Paw.

"Start selling them as Cougar Paws in some locations and I'm sure you'll sell a lot," @thisisnotmark said.

Two months later: mission accomplished.

"Done," Shipley wrote back.

“We got a really funny tweet from a Cougar fan that we should rename it a ‘Cougar Paw,’” Jessica Lawson, director of marketing with Shipley Do-Nuts, said. “To celebrate UH being in the Sweet 16, we thought why not temporarily change it. We’re really excited to continue to support them.”

Shipley Do-Nuts will keep “Cougar Paws” on the menu at select locations as long as UH is in the tournament.

“I like it. I’ve always liked Shipley Do-nuts. They rule Houston,” Mark Sarmiento, who is a big fan of the Coogs, said.

