How to stretch away bloating discomfort

Flexologists from Stretchlab East Grand Rapids have four easy stretches to help ease discomfort.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are just around the corner and that means big family dinners. If eating all that food puts you in a 'food coma,' there are some simple stretches you can do to ease the discomfort from bloating and overeating.

The Quadricep Stretch creates extra circulation in larger muscle groups like the quads, especially if you've been standing or sitting for an extended amount of time.

Stand up and balance on one leg. Then pull your other foot up behind your buttocks, keep your knees together and push your hips forward. You can hold on to something for balance if needed.

The Child's Pose helps relieve a full stomach by compressing your abdomen and stretching your lower back muscles.

The Bridge Pose opens up your stomach to increase blood flow and digestion. Lie on your back with your hands at your side. Then lift your hips to the sky while keeping your hands and feet on the ground.

The Seated Spinal Twist can help relieve gas and kickstart digestion. Sit with your feet straight in front of you, then bend your left knee and cross with your right elbow. Then switch sides.

