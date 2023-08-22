Cowboy Candy: What is it and how do you make it?

Pickled or candied jalapeños are referred to as Cowboy Candy. Sweet with a bit of heat, these bites of spice go perfectly with cheesesteaks, omelets, tacos and more!

YORK, Pa. — When dreaming about sweet, sugary candy, most people don't picture jalapeños.

Not even cowboys, even though this pickled treat came to bear their name.

So what in the world is Cowboy Candy, and how is it made? According to CowboyCandy.net, the snack originated in 1922 on WHH Ranch when 7-year-old Mindie Heironimus decided to pickle the family's extra jalapeños like she did with cucumbers, layering them with sugar and spices. It's unclear how exactly the jarred food came to be known as Cowboy Candy, but its popularity is undeniable.

Ingredients

2 pounds (about 32), fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups, apple cider vinegar

4 cups, granulated sugar

2 cloves, garlic, minced

1 teaspoon, cumin seeds

1 teaspoon, fennel seeds

1 teaspoon, mustard seeds

1 teaspoon, salt (or celery salt)

1 teaspoon, ground cayenne pepper

Directions

Remove the jalapeño stems and thinly slice the peppers. Wear gloves for this step, especially if you have sensitive skin. In a pot, combine all of the ingredients except the jalapeños and bring them to a boil, stirring occasionally. Allow the mixture to simmer for about 5 minutes, until the sugar is dissolved. Then add the jalapeños and return the pot to a boil. Simmer the mixture with the peppers in it for about another five minutes, or until the jalapeños start to shrivel. You may need to press them down gently with a spoon to ensure they stay completely submerged while they cook.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the jalapeños from the pot to glass jars, stopping just below the threads of each jar. Return to the vinegar mixture on the stove and bring it back to a boil. Allow the liquid to boil until it reduces into a syrup-like consistency, approximately five to 10 minutes. The length of time will depend on the size of your pot, so keep an eye on it to make sure the syrup doesn't burn.

Top off each jar with the syrup substance and roll the jar around to ensure an even coating on the jalapeños. You can either stop here and store each airtight jar of Cowboy Candy in the fridge for approximately three weeks, or you can complete the canning process to preserve the snack for up to a year. This recipe will produce several jars of Cowboy Candy, depending on the size of your chosen container.

Tips and tricks

Feel free to experiment with your Cowboy Candy by changing up the seeds and spices in the jar according to your personal preference. Some other suggestions include the seeds of a different variety of pepper, sesame seeds, chili powder or everything bagel seasoning.

If you're sensitive to heat, remove the seeds before cooking the jalapeños. You can also try increasing the amount of sugar to elevate the sweetness. Some people also recommend tasting each jalapeño as you slice it in order to weed out the super spicy ones, as the heat in these peppers can vary widely from one to another.