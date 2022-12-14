Daddy Yankee plays his last Texas show, Bill Burr brings the laughs and other things happening in San Antonio this weekend

Here's your weekly round-up of some of the biggest things on tap for the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to the weekend!

As holiday lights displays continue to twinkle and the spirit of Christmas fills the air, there are some fun events on tap for the Alamo City—including more onstage productions of holiday season classics and some big-name musicians coming to town.

Read on for the biggest shows, events, festivals and concerts on tap for San Antonio.

Daddy Yankee performs in SA for the final time

The Puerto Rican rapper is in the homestretch of what he has said is his final tour, and will say goodbye to his Texas fans from the stage Friday at the AT&T Center. The hit-maker behind “Gasolina” who was also featured in “Despacito” has accrued several Billboard Music and Latin American Music awards over the course of his career, and released his final album “Legendary” in March.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are still available. Buy here.

Where: AT&T Center (1 AT&T Center Parkway)

Your last chance to visit the Yanaguana Artisan Market

The market features indigenous products, artwork, crafts and treats, and makes for an opportunity to support San Antonio’s native population while getting unique holiday gifts as Christmas looms.

When: Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Spirit Waters Art Gallery (1616 East Commerce St.)

A sensory-friendly production of ‘The Nutcracker’

The local performing arts school Alamo City Arts will perform the Christmas-season classic in a series of special performances embracing inclusivity for audiences with sensory processing disorders. Sensory-friendly shows tend to turn down the volume and turn up the lights to accommodate all audiences.

The show is produced in conjunction with the Alamo City Dance Company.

When: Friday through Sunday, at various times.

Cost: Tickets start at $20. Buy here.

Where: McAllister Fine Arts Center (1300 San Pedro Ave.)

Bill Burr brings the laughs

The Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning comedian/actor/podcaster is concluding his current tour with a visit to the AT&T Center this weekend. Having made recent appearances on high-profile shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “The Mandalorian,” Burr’s comedic side has kept pace with his screen performing output—his latest stand-up special was named among the best of the year by the LA Times.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $54. Buy here.

Where: AT&T Center (1 AT&T Center Parkway)

Another chance to catch ‘A Christmas Carol’

The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmastime redemption hasn’t lost its luster, even after 178 years. The Public Theater of San Antonio’s 2022 run of the beloved stage show concludes this weekend, and features local theater mainstay Vincent Hardy in the lead role.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 for kids and $45 for adults, with discounts available. Buy here.

Where: The Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Place)

Plus....

If you're reading this you might already have your tickets to the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel, "The Way of Water." KENS Film Critic David Lynch says the experience is largely worth the wait, bolstered by incredible visuals that should be experienced in the theater.

American rockers (and Texas natives) Blue October will be the latest act to perform at the south side's Tech Port Arena in the aftermath of their newest album, "Spinning the Truth Around," releasing in October. Buy tickets here.

Finally, if your taste buds are feeling adventurous, you can try out the various treats and delicacies being made at PB&J with Tay, a north-side eatery that's all about – you guessed it – finding new limits to peanut butter and jelly. Lexi Hazlett visited the shop for Neighborhood Eats, and provides some recommendations.