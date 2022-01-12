PepsiCo introduces latest lemon lime soda; arrival marks end of Sierra Mist

Starry hopes to better compete with Sprite, which is owned by Coca-Cola, and 7 Up, which is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — PepsiCo announced the launch of a new lemon lime flavored soda — Starry.

The new soda is now available in regular and zero sugar versions at U.S. retailers and food service outlets nationwide, according to a release from PepsiCo.

The demand for the lemon lime flavor has grown, prompting the release of the latest drink, the company says.

"With STARRY, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Multiple outlets report that Starry will replace the company's other lemon lime soda, Sierra Mist.

A PepsiCo representative told "TODAY" that Starry has "higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic which delivers a more balanced, cleaner, crisp finish than Sierra Mist."

Like Sierra Mist, Starry will be caffeine free. The soda will have a new tagline: "Starry hits different," PepsiCo said.