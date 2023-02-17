Where to find the best deals, discounts during President's Day weekend

The best deals happening this weekend are on home goods, particularly big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses.

President's Day weekend is here and that means deals and discounts!

On average, Americans spend almost $400 during this holiday.

RetailMeNot said the top three categories that consumers are planning to shop for:

Clothing and accessories - 29%

Electronics - 22%

Beauty and skincare - 20%

Sephora is offering half off some of its popular beauty buys ad Ulta is doing a buy one, get one on mix-and-match mini products,

The best deals happening this weekend are on home goods, particularly big-ticket items like appliances, mattresses, furniture, rugs and some home tech items.