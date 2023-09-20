Report: Austin music venues, creative spaces to receive $1.5M in grant funding

The grants are part of the Economic Development Department's Creative Space Assistance Program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several local music venues and creative spaces will soon get funding from the City of Austin to help them stay afloat, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ).

The Economic Development Department's Creative Space Assistance Program will award amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to 65 local organizations. According to the ABJ, the program provides grants specifically for organizations and establishments with the goal of assisting those that are at risk of displacement due to rent increases.

Of the places receiving grants, five will receive a $50,000 contribution. Those include music venues Antone's and Hotel Vegas, local production company Juno Black Music, the Austin Creative Reuse Center and the Museum of Human Achievement, an arts center and event space.

The Far Out Lounge & Stage will receive a $49,651 grant and the Parker Jazz Club will receive $41,692. The newly-revived We Luv Video video rental library, screening space and cultural center will receive $18,077.

Below is a full list of this year's recipients:

