Asian supermarket chain H Mart to open second Austin location

The Asian specialty store has leased more than 23,000 square feet at 5222 Burnet Road, near the intersection of North Loop Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Asian supermarket chain H Mart will be opening a second Austin location on Burnet Road next year.

According to the Austin Business Journal, the New Jersey-based company has leased more than 23,000 square feet at 5222 Burnet Road, near the intersection of North Loop Boulevard. The shopping center is also home to Chi’Lantro, Choo Sando, Sue Patrick and two salons.

Jason Jang of Total Reality Texas told the business journal the location could open spring of 2024, depending on permitting and other factors.

The ABJ reported the new H Mart will contain a food court along with the grocery store’s typical offering of Asian products and specialties.

H Mart’s first location is in northwest Austin off Lakeline Boulevard. It opened in 2018.

Read the full report on the Austin Business Journal website.