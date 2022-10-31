Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

The homes are built off-site for the most part and then delivered to the job site once completed. Once at the site, the pieces are put together to form the house.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin.

According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.

Onx Inc. reportedly plans to build a factory in Georgetown as a way to reduce the nationwide shortage of housing stock compared to demand.

ABJ reports that according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 Survey of Construction, new homes took an average of 7.6 months to build. But Onx Inc. was able to build 142 single-family homes in Miami-Dade in approximately the same timeline. The individual homes were built in less than 60 days.

Onx uses a patented technology called "X+ Construction" to create and manufacture its homes more quickly. The home components are built off-site in a factory, for the most part, then delivered to the job site once completed. Once at the site, the pieces are put together to form the house.

Because of the accelerated construction timeline, homebuilding requires about 50% less labor, according to Onx. The company takes those savings and makes certain upgrades, such as impact windows and high-quality cabinets and countertops.

“Our mission is to completely transform the single-family home market by combining pioneering proprietary technology, with a customer-centric design to deliver new construction homes at market price with unmatched quality and speed,” said Ash Bhardwaj, president and CEO of Onx Homes.

Right now, Onx Inc. has offices in both Miami and North Austin with a combined 450 employees, 300 of which are in Florida.

According to the ABJ report, Onx's goal is to have the home-building turnaround be 30 days. The company has completed 300 homes in southern Miami-Dade County and hopes to start building home in Texas sometime in 2023.

Onx Inc. has leased a 204,000-square-foot building in the CrossPoint Business District in Georgetown, north of State Highway 195 and west of Interstate 35.

To learn more about Onx Inc. and its plans for Texas, read the full ABJ report.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube