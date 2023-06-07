New study ranks Austin metro as best place to start a career

The list ranks five southern cities in the Top 10, but cites Austin as offering the best balance between work and play with everything it offers.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study by the company Bankrate ranks the Austin area as the No. 1 place in the country to launch a career.

Bankrate took a number of measures into account, ranging from diversity to year-over-year job growth and more to decide which cities would earn the top spots for those looking to jumpstart their careers.

Bryce Bencivengo with Austin's Chamber of Commerce said a rank like this extends beyond new hires.

"This helps recruiting – not just people, but it recruits businesses. Wherever the talent is moving, the businesses are also going," Bencivengo said.

A list like this isn't just good for the city itself. Higher education officials like those at Austin Community College believe it furthers the work they're doing to get their students connected with major employers.

"They're ready to walk onto the job and start performing and start being a contributor," said Dr. Gretchen Riehl, the associate vice chancellor for workforce education at Austin Community College.

Riehl said with a ranking like this, schools are contributing by making sure their students continue to have access to resources like their advisory committee for tips to jumpstart their careers.

"Most of the people on the advisory committee are hiring managers, and they're very well connected," Riehl said.

The list ranks five southern cities in the Top 10, citing Austin as offering the best balance between work and play.

"It's not just about business opportunity, because if you have that, that's one part of the recipe. But the other parts of the recipe, including your quality of life that we have here, and it is unparalleled," Bencivengo said.

Riehl said many students are already local, so to be considered the best in the country for launching a career allows them to stay in the city they already know.

"They usually want to stay here. So they're not actually looking to move. They're already in Austin, and so that's cheaper for the companies because they don't have to help them move," Riehl said.

