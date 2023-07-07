North Texan takes home $1 million after playing Mega Millions

The kicker – they purchased the ticket while in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Dallas resident is most likely thanking their lucky stars after claiming an $1 million prize by playing Mega Millions. The kicker – they purchased the ticket while in Austin.

According to the Texas Lottery, the North Texan claimed the second-tier Mega Million prize worth $1,000,002 for the drawing on June 30. The ticket was bought at Players Café located in the 7800 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers that were drawn (13-22-47-51-55), but not the Mega Ball number which was 9. Then, had an additional win of $2 on the same ticket!

The prize winner chose to remain anonymous.