Public hearing on proposed tax rate in Abilene set for Aug. 10 at City Hall

A tax rate of $.7263 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the governing body of the City of Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene said Monday that a public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10, in the Abilene City Hall Council Chambers, 555 Walnut St.

A tax rate of $.7263 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the City's governing body.

Proposed tax rate - $.7263 per $100

No-new-revenue tax rate - $.6985 per $100

Voter-approval tax rate - $.7513 per $100

The no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2023 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the City of Abilene from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year.

The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate the City can adopt without holding an election seeking voter approval.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate, meaning the City is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2023 tax year.

The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, the City of Abilene is not required to hold an election for voters to accept or reject the proposed tax rate.

Taxpayers can express support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting Abilene City Council members at their offices or by attending the public hearing.

Taxes owed under any of the tax rates mentioned can be calculated as follows:

Property tax amount = (tax rate) x (taxable value of your property) /100

FOR the proposal: Mayor Weldon Hurt, Councilman Kyle McAlister, Councilman Shane Price, Councilman Travis Craver, Councilman Lynn Beard, Councilman Blaise Regan, Councilman Brian Yates

AGAINST the proposal: None

PRESENT and not voting: None

ABSENT: None

Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to your local property tax database on which you can easily access information regarding your property taxes, including information about proposed tax rates and scheduled public hearings of each entity that taxes your property.

The 86th Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.

The following table compares the taxes imposed on the average residence homestead by the City of Abilene last year to the taxes proposed to the be imposed on the average residence homestead by the City of Abilene this year: