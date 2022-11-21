Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston

Some lucky person in Richmond is now a millionaire! At least until Uncle Sam takes out his share.

RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!

The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous.

The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston. The store will also get some money for selling the ticket. Yay! And, of course, Uncle Sam gets a big chunk for taxes. Boo!

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers (10-33-41-47-56) but not the red Powerball number which was 10. So close!

A ticket sold in Kansas had all the numbers right for the $92 million jackpot.

Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more, players can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.