You have a chance to win $940 million in tonight's Mega Millions

Officials say this is one of the biggest jackpots in U.S. history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $940 million for Friday night's drawing.

Officials said this jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history and the eighth largest in U.S. history.

If won, the person could take home $940 million in annuity or $472.5 million in cash.

“Jackpots this large always bring a lot of fun and excitement,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Tonight’s jackpot is no exception with more than $900 million up for grabs. It would be great to see that big win here in North Carolina.”

Officials say, there have now been 28 straight drawings since the last Mega Millions jackpot win on April 18.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. A week ago, two tickets sold in North Carolina won $1 million in prizes in the drawing.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

Related Articles Whether you can stay anonymous after winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot depends on where you bought the ticket

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.