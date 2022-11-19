27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

The Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church voted overwhelmingly to agree to the disaffiliation of 27 member congregations leaving the UMC.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination.

All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate.

Lay members authorized to participate must have been last seated at the June 2022 Annual Conference Session.

Bishop Mueller will host the session in Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

The churches around the state choosing to break away cited "reasons of conscience" relating to "the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals."

The following congregations on the special session's agenda voted unanimously on disaffiliation: Amity, Asbury (Magnolia), Bellefonte, Bethesda Campground, Bland Chapel, Bruce Memorial, Dalark, Delight, Hebron (Carlisle), Hinton, Holly Springs (Sparkman), Holly Springs (Texarkana), Kibler, Mount Zion (Lonoke), Parker's Chapel, Saint John (Hope), Saint Mark (El Dorado), Saint Paul (El Dorado), Sparkman, theJourney (Cabot), Washington and Westside.

The remaining congregations that voted for disaffiliation included: Heritage (Van Buren) (98%), Mountainside (94%), Alma (91%), Grace (Conway) (87%), Smyrna (87%), Mount Tabor (Cabot) (86%), Saint Paul (Searcy) (86%), Heber Springs First (85%), Stuttgart First (82%), Piney Grove (81%), Cabot (79%), Siloam Springs (78%), Christ (Texarkana) (72%), Fordyce First (715), Searcy First (71%) and Jonesboro First (69%).