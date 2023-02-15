Abilene Christian University to host politics and religion speaker Shaun Casey

Casey’s career has revolved around religion and politics, most recently serving as the director of the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University will be hosting Dr. Shaun Casey for a discussion of his new book, "Chasing the Devil at Foggy Bottom: The Future of Religion in American Diplomacy", at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Packer Forum of the Brown Library. The event is free and open to the public.

According to an ACU press release, Casey’s career has revolved around religion and politics, most recently serving as the director of the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs at Georgetown University.

Prior to his role there, he was the director of the Office of Religious Engagement for the U.S. Department of State from 2013-2017.Casey assisted Secretary of State John Kerry during the Barack Obama administration and provided insight to the world’s perception of religion in politics.

As a result of his work, he received the Distinguished Alumni Citation award from ACU in 2017. Now, he’s written a book about his time in the U.S. State Department and his experience in peacemaking among world leaders. Casey wrote a prior book called "The Making of a Catholic President: Kennedy vs Nixon, 1960".