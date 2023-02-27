Abilene home a 'total loss' after early Saturday morning structure fire

The structure was not occupied at the time of the incident.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Fire Department crews responded to an early morning house fire Saturday in the 1700 block of Pasadena Dr.

According to and AFD press release, fire crews arrived to find a small, residential structure fully involved with fire. A defensive attack was made and the fire was able to be contained to the structure.

The structure was not occupied at the time of the incident.

The building was severely damaged by fire and is considered a total loss. Damages are estimated at $30,000.