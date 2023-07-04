Abilene house fire causes $60K in damages, displaces family

The cause of the fire has been determined accidental and resulted from an improperly discarded cigarette.

ABILENE, Texas — At just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Victoria Street.

Fire crews arrived to find the front of a residence fully involved in fire and quickly spreading to the interior of the home.

According to an AFD press release, firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames, and the residents were able to exit the home safely. No injuries were reported related to the fire.

The residents have been displaced and will be staying with family.

The structure received extensive fire damage with an estimated $60,000 in damage.