ABILENE, Texas — Abilene ISD announced on Thursday that Dr. Jonathan Kraemer has resigned his position as Director of Bands for Abilene High School for health reasons.

“AHS appreciates Dr. Kraemer’s service to our band students,” Principal Emme Siburt said. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

According to a AISD press release, Kraemer had directed the band program at AHS since the 2018-2019 school year. The district will begin the search for the next Abilene High band director immediately.

A native of the DFW metroplex, Kraemer graduated from Waxahachie HS in 1998. He went on to East Texas Baptist University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education in 2002, and then to Texas Tech University where he earned both a Master's of Conducting in 2004, and a Ph.D. in Fine Arts: Musicology in 2009.