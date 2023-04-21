Abilene ISD announces new Ward Elementary principal

Fuller will start as principal with the 2023-2024 school year.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene ISD announced a new principal will be leading Ward Elementary into 2024.

In a press relase, Superintendent Dr. David Young announced that Blake Fuller will serve as principal at Ward Elementary School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

Fuller currently serves as the instructional specialist for Mann Middle School.

An Abilene native, he began his career with Abilene ISD in 2012 as a biology teacher at Abilene High School. He also taught 8th grade science at Mann before becoming an assistant principal on that campus during the 2019-2020 school year and later serving as interim principal in 2022.

“I am so excited to be the new leader of Ward Elementary School,” said Fuller. “Ward is a campus known for doing great things, and we will continue to grow in all areas and serve all students. I live in the Wildcat neighborhood and I am proud to serve the Ward community.”

Young stated his confidence that Fuller’s track record of teaching and instructional leadership in AISD will help him succeed as the next Ward principal.

“Blake has everything it takes to excel as the leader of Ward Elementary School,” said Young. “His love for mentoring students and history of building productive relationships with teachers in Abilene ISD has prepared him well for this new role. I am excited to watch the Ward community continue to thrive under Blake’s leadership.”