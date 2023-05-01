Abilene ISD to open Early Childhood Program registration this week

Eligible families may register for the upcoming school year Tuesday and Wednesday.

ABILENE, Texas — Parents of Abilene ISD Early Childhood students can register for the 2023-24 school year on May 2 - 3, at the Abilene Convention Center.

Eligible families may register for the upcoming school year from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Programs that make up Early Childhood are Early Head Start (birth to 3); Head Start (3-year-olds on/before Sept. 1, 2023); Head Start (4-year-olds on/before Sept. 1, 2023); and Pre-Kindergarten (4-year-olds on/before September 1, 2023). Parents must attend registration in person to determine qualifications.

Eligibility for the Early Childhood Program is determined by the following:

Family meets federal income guidelines, or one from the list below Child receives SNAP Child has an IDEA diagnosed disability Child qualifies as a homeless student Child is in (3- and 4-year-olds) or has been in (4-year-olds) Child Protective Services conservatorship Child is a limited English speaker for Pre-K (4-year-old Pre-K only) Child is a military dependent (4-year-old only)



Only parents or legal guardians can register a child. If the person registering is not listed on the child’s birth certificate, he or she must have paperwork stating legal guardianship. Parents must bring the following items to register, but their children are not required to accompany them at the time of registration:

Child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card

Proof of residency (utility bill, rent receipt, lease agreement)

Driver’s license, military ID, or photo ID of the parent or guardian registering

Proof of income for all adults in the household for the past 12 months (check stubs and filed 2022 tax return, all W-2s and 1099s), including child support documents and grant award letters

Proof of current TANF/SSI/SNAP benefits if applicable

Military document verifying the child is a dependent

Limited transportation will be provided from AISD elementary schools.