Abilene man arrested for 2005 homicide

43-year old Jose Angel Morales is being charged with the murder of victim Bobby Knox Beck.

ABILENE, Texas — A 43-year old Abilene man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Felony homicide from a 2005 cold case murder.

On June 7, the Abilene Police Department issued a warrant for Jose Angel Morales, who was already located in Tom Green County Jail on drug charges.

Morales is being charged with the murder of Bobby Knox Beck, who was stabbed to death during a fight with several men at a home on North 5th Street 18 years ago.

The murder was considered a cold case until just recently, when APD utilized DNA to find two suspects: Morales and Marco Ramos, the latter of which was charged in October 2022 with First Degree Homicide and has been bonded out of jail.

Currently, Morales remains in jail with a $200,000 bond.

This re-opening of this case was made possible by APD along with the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Crime Lab and the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office.