Abilene PD searching for armed robber

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police are investigating three crimes they believe are related, all involving an armed suspect.
At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old resident of a south Abilene neighborhood was shot by an unknown assailant at home. The victim is currently in stable condition.
Shortly after, at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Abilene police responded to a south Abilene residence for a robbery that had just occurred. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by an armed subject.
Around midnight Monday, a 34-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Maple Street, another south Abilene neighborhood.
The investigation is ongoing and we will have more information as it becomes available.