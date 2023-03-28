Abilene PD searching for armed robber

APD believe three incidents from Monday night, one involving a shooting, are related.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police are investigating three crimes they believe are related, all involving an armed suspect.

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old resident of a south Abilene neighborhood was shot by an unknown assailant at home. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Shortly after, at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Abilene police responded to a south Abilene residence for a robbery that had just occurred. The victim’s vehicle was stolen by an armed subject.

Around midnight Monday, a 34-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Maple Street, another south Abilene neighborhood.