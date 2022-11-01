x
Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves

The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses from women at various stores while they are shopping.
Credit: Abilene PD

The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state.

The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping.

Credit: APD
Credit: APD

According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating in Abilene.

APD is advising the public to "always keep your purse secured on your person. If you can, take only your method of payment with you and leave your purse at home. If you see these men committing such a crime, contact store management and the police department at 673-8331."

