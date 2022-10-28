Abilene Police investigating after package of THC gummies was found in student's possession

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating after a package of gummies containing THC was located on one of the students at Clack Middle School while in attendance Friday.

According to an APD press release, the school’s resource officer was called to assist, and after speaking with the student, it was determined that all involved students would be evaluated and removed from the school for their safety. Their guardians were called to come and pick up their student. None of the children were deemed to have needed any medical attention.