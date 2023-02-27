Abilene woman drives over husband's foot with van after domestic dispute

The victim was walking down Elmwood Drive when his wife struck him with van, running over his foot.

ABILENE, Texas — On Friday, the Abilene Police Department was contacted regarding a disturbance on S. 8th Street.

According to an APD press release, a man was hit by a vehicle driven by his wife, Maria Estrada.

Following an argument, the victim was walking down Elmwood Drive when his wife struck him with van, running over his foot.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault/family violence and transported to Taylor County Jail.