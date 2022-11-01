Andrew Graves sworn in as Tom Green County Court Judge at Law Number 2

Graves won the Republican primary in March.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Andrew Graves was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will take over the gavel in Tom Green County Court of Law Number 2.

Retiring Judge Penny Roberts administered the oath of office.

Judge Roberts was appointed to the bench upon the creation of Tom Green County Court at Law 2 in 1995.

Graves won the Republican primary in March, effectively electing him to the bench as he is unopposed for the general election now underway.