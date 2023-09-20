Angelo State gears up for Fall Family Weekend

All Fall Family Weekend activities are free for students and their families, except for athletic events.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State is offering some family fun this weekend, and the price is right.

ASU is inviting all relatives of students campus Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, for Fall Family Weekend, highlighted on Saturday by a Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert and home games for the Rambelles soccer team and Rams football team.

Sponsored by ASU's Office of Student Transitions, all Fall Family Weekend activities are free for students and their families, except for athletic events. Scheduled activities include:

Friday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Visit the Mayer Museum - free museum tours and activities

- free museum tours and activities 5-7 p.m.: Dinner at The Caf - free dinner in ASU's renovated cafeteria

- free dinner in ASU's renovated cafeteria 7 p.m.: Family Movie Night - free movie in the Texan Hall residence hall theater

Saturday, Sept. 23

9-10 a.m.: Breakfast with the President and First Lady - free breakfast with ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. and his wife, Maria, in the Houston Harte University Center

- free breakfast with ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. and his wife, Maria, in the Houston Harte University Center 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Visit the Mayer Museum - free museum tours and activities

- free museum tours and activities 1-3 p.m.: ASNHC Open House - free tours of the Angelo State Natural History Collections in the Cavness Science Building

- free tours of the Angelo State Natural History Collections in the Cavness Science Building 1 p.m.: Soccer Game - Rambelles vs. Midwestern State at the ASU Soccer Complex

- Rambelles vs. Midwestern State at the ASU Soccer Complex 3 p.m.: Ram Jam - tailgate party with free food, games and a concert featuring country music artists Carson Wallace and Grace Tyler at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

- tailgate party with free food, games and a concert featuring country music artists Carson Wallace and Grace Tyler at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center 6 p.m.: Football Game - Rams vs. Western New Mexico at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

A complete schedule of Fall Family Weekend events is available on ASU's website. Ram Jam and the included concert are also open and free to the public.