Angelo State gears up for Rise and Teach Education Conference

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to an Angelo State University press release, more than 150 local and area high school students are expected to attend the 2023 Rise and Teach Education Conference at Angelo State University on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Houston Harte University Center and other locations on the ASU campus.

The conference is designed to support the next generation of Texas educators by assisting students planning to become teachers in their transition from high school to higher education. It is co-sponsored by ASU and the Region 15 Education Service Center with support from Howard College.

"The Rise and Teach Education Conference exemplifies the power of partnerships in growing Texas teachers," said Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of ASU's College of Education. "Angelo State, Region 15, local ISDs and communities come together for a one-day, career-focused conference to recognize high school students who have an interest in the teaching profession. The students are provided a glimpse inside Angelo State's teacher preparation program, will learn from leading educational professionals, and have opportunities to connect with peers."

Through various breakout sessions and campus tours, participating high school students will engage with representatives from ASU and Howard College, gain information about dual-credit programs and scholarship opportunities, interact with ASU students and learn more about available teacher education programs. They will also be eligible to receive individual $5,000 scholarships funded by HEB.

Students in each grade level will take part in sessions specially designed for them, including:

10th Grade - Awareness: What to do in high school to prepare for a teaching career

11th Grade - Exploration: Making the transition to college, including admissions and scholarships/financial aid

12th Grade - Engagement: Immersion in the ASU Teacher Education Department, including meeting professors, observing classes and touring education facilities

"Our team designed this conference specifically for 10th to 12th grade students interested in pursuing a degree/career in education," said Martha Saucedo, education specialist for ESC Region 15. "Our partnership with ASU is vital, and in the last few years, Howard College has really chimed in as our relationship with these entities will impact our recruitment and preparation of teachers."