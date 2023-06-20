Angelo State grad chosen for Fulbright Program

Price Tarbet of Big Spring will be heading to Bulgaria to teach English for the 2023-2024 academic year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Price Tarbet of Big Spring, a 2022 grauate of Angelo State University, has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student English Teaching Assistantship to teach English in Bulgaria for the 2023-24 academic year.

In addition to teaching English, Tarbet will expand on the knowledge of the Slavic culture and language that he gained through a 2022 Critical Language Studies Scholarship that he was awarded at ASU by the U.S. Department of State for intensive Russian language training in Kyrgyzstan.

According to an ASU press release, Fulbright recipients are selected through a merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic achievement and record of service. Administered by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the largest international exchange program in the U.S., offering research, study and teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries to outstanding seniors and recent graduates.

Tarbet is just the fourth ASU student or recent graduate to be selected for a Fulbright U.S. Student Program and the first since 2006-07.

"Fulbright's mission to create connections in a complex and changing world parallels ASU's commitment to fostering community, diversity and inclusion while preparing students to compete in a global marketplace," said Dr. Shirley Eoff, ASU Fulbright Program advisor. "We are thrilled that Price has received this amazing recognition and hope that his success inspires other students to apply. Winning a Fulbright can be a life-changing experience."

As a student at ASU, Tarbet majored in history and earned the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the College of Arts and Humanities with plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Russian history and a career in either university teaching or diplomacy. Since graduating, he has taught English as a Second Language (ESL) to recent immigrants in his hometown of Big Spring, and that has inspired him to transition into the field of education policy.

"I had become friends with several emergent linguists who were applying to the Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) program," Tarbet said. "Before I committed to the idea of moving abroad for a year to teach English, I thought it would be wise to seek some local English teaching experience, so I volunteered as an ETA at Big Spring High School. I entered as a volunteer seeking experience, but I would leave as a passionate advocate for the future of American education."