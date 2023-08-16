Angelo State honor society wins national awards

This is the fifth ACE Award and third in a row for ASU's Mu Gamma chapter, which was also honored in 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

Angelo State University's Mu Gamma chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) international honor society for education has received a 2023 Achieving Chapter Excellence (ACE) Award from the KDP national organization for chapter activities during 2021-23.

Established in 1995 and awarded every two years, the ACE Award is the highest honor a KDP chapter can earn. It recognizes KDP chapters that meet strict eligibility criteria and exhibit outstanding programming, such as initiation banquets, fundraisers and community service projects, in support of KDP goals. Only nine of the more than 670 KDP chapters won 2023 ACE Awards.

This is the fifth ACE Award and third in a row for ASU's Mu Gamma chapter, which was also honored in 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2021. The chapter's faculty counselor is Dr. Leah Carruth, associate professor of teacher education.

"To receive this award three times under my tenure as the counselor is a credit to our officers and members who participate in the multiple activities we host," Carruth said. "I am beyond proud of these students and their dedication to our chapter and the education field. I would also like to express our gratitude for all the community support we have received for our activities."

Additionally, the ASU chapter earned a 2022-23 Chapter Program Award in Community Service for its KDP Clothes Closet that provides professional clothing to ASU teacher candidates for their field experiences, student-teaching and job interviews. The ASU chapter also won a Gold Medal for its Celebration of Teaching Initiative event.

Former ASU chapter president, Citlalli Franco of Kyle, who graduated in May, also won a 2022-23 Distinguished Chapter Officer Award. She is now a first-year teacher in the San Angelo ISD.

All the award recipients will be recognized at KDP's annual meeting, KDP Convo 2023, Nov. 2-4, in St. Louis. Carruth and Franco will both give presentations at the meeting, and they will be accompanied by three student KDP members, who will give a poster presentation on their Celebration of Teaching Initiative. The student presenters will be:

Kathryn Rose of Midland (ASU chapter president)

Kendall Dodson of Port Lavaca

Sarah Durden of San Angelo

The ASU chapter will also be in the running for the Dr. Florence B. Stratemeyer Award for Chapter Excellence, the "Ace of ACEs" award, which will be presented at KDP Convo 2023.