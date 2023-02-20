Angelo State hosts Buffalo Soldier presentation

Langellier is a respected expert on the formation of the Buffalo Soldiers African American infantry and cavalry.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In recognition of Black History Month, Angelo State University's Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History will host a special presentation by renowned Buffalo Soldiers historian Dr. John Langellier on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Houston Harte University Center.

Langellier's presentation, "Fort Concho's Tenth Cavalry and the Ill-Fated Staked Plains Expedition," will begin at 6 p.m. in the University Center's C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

According to an ASU press release, Langellier is a respected expert on the formation of the Buffalo Soldiers African American infantry and cavalry and was the principal investigator in 2020-22 for a congressionally mandated study of the Buffalo Soldiers and the national parks. The U.S. Postal Service also selected him as the historian for the Buffalo Soldier stamp portfolio. He has also written numerous books on the Buffalo Soldiers, including:

"Fighting for Uncle Sam: Buffalo Soldiers of the Frontier Army"

"Scouting with the Buffalo Soldiers: Lieutenant Powhatan Clarke, Frederic Remington, and the Tenth Cavalry in the Southwest"

"More Work Than Glory: The Buffalo Soldiers in the United States, 1866-1916"

In a career spanning nearly half a century, Langellier has also worked as a historian for the U.S. Army, National Park Service, U.S. Navy, Wyoming State Museum and Autry National Center of the American West. He has also served as deputy director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and central division director of the Arizona Historical Society. He is currently a historian with Stephan Ambrose Historical Tours, leading group excursions to historic military sites and museums throughout the American West.

Outside of his regular work, Langellier has also consulted on such movies as "Apocalypse Now" and "Geronimo: An American Legend," as well as numerous TV documentaries. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in history and historical archeology from the University of San Diego and a Ph.D. in military history from Kansas State University.