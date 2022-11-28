Angelo State Jazz Ensembles to present last concert of fall season

Styled less like a traditional concert and more like an open jam session, the event is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Jazz Ensembles program will host its final "Jazz Combo Night" of the fall season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St. in downtown San Angelo.

Styled less like a traditional concert and more like an open jam session, the event is free and open to the public.

According to and ASU press release, the combo will feature students performing on trumpet, saxophone, trombone, bass and drums, along with Dr. Trent Shuey of the music faculty on vibraphone. They will perform an hour-long set, including:

"In the Mood"

"Confirmation"

"Stolen Moments"

"It Don't Mean a Thing"

"Take the 'A' Train"

"Freddie the Freeloader"

Following the Jazz Combo performance, they will open up the stage for anyone in the audience who would like join them for a jam session. So attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and be ready to perform.

Students in the ASU Jazz Combo include Nick Alvarado of San Angelo (trumpet), Avery Bryars of Round Rock (saxophone), Tony Navarro of San Angelo (drums), Tristan Reese of Winnsboro and Jesse Ruiz-Ortiz of San Angelo (trombone), and Mark Wilson Jr. of San Angelo (bass).