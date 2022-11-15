Angelo State Percussion Ensemble to perform annual fall concert

The ASU Percussion Ensemble performs a wide repertoire of music written specifically for percussion instruments.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public.

According to an ASU press release, the six ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble will perform, along with their director, Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands. The musical program will include a variety of works, including "Catching Shadows" by Ivan Trevino and "Threads" by Paul Lansky.

Percussion Ensemble members include Sara Brown of Kerrville, Allison Culwell of Greybull, Wyo., Destiny Flores of San Angelo, Coulter McWilliams of Ozona, Anthony Navarro of San Angelo, and Edward Pineda of San Angelo.