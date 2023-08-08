Angelo State prepares for a "rambunctious" week

Rambunctious Week is a “welcome to college” celebratory week where students can get acquainted with campus and meet new people

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Though you'd never know it from the weather, fall is almost here, and with it a new crop of college students.

Rambunctious Week is a “welcome to college” celebratory week where students can get acquainted with campus and meet new people. The university will offer a variety of activities that designed to let students to get to know one another and have a great time.

Downtown San Angelo will be hosting students from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Rambunctious Week on Aug. 17. Students will be guided on a brief tour of shopping, entertainment and art. About 20 to 50 students are expected to be in attendance.

Each student visitor will receive a Downtown Coupon Card offering discounts and free products.