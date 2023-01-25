Angelo State ranked among top online schools in US

This marks the fourth straight year ASU has made the EDsmart rankings.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been ranked among the nation's top 25 "Best Online Colleges for 2023" by the EDsmart higher education resource guide. This marks the fourth straight year ASU has made the EDsmart rankings.

On a 100-point scale, ASU received a score of 88.2 to rank No. 22 in the U.S., and ASU is one of only two Texas universities listed in the top 25. To formulate the rankings, EDsmart rated schools in four categories:

Affordability (average net price)

Student Satisfaction (retention rate)

Academic Quality (4-year graduation rate)

Student Outcomes (20-year return on investment)

Data for the rating scores was gathered from the National Center for Education Statistics, College Scorecard, Payscale.com and school websites.

"This national recognition highlights the quality of an Angelo State education and lets prospective students know they can access that education no matter where they live," said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "Because of our quality online programs, the Ram Family continues to grow throughout the state, the country and the world."

According to an ASU press release, with three new online degrees added in 2022, ASU currently offers 54 degree and certificate/certification programs that can be earned completely online, including:

1 doctoral degree

24 master's degrees

12 bachelor's degrees

17 graduate certificates/certifications

Additionally, numerous individual courses can be completed online, and ASU also offers 19 degree programs that can be completed in a hybrid online/on-campus format.

Since first making the EDsmart national rankings in 2019, ASU's online offerings have grown from 17 to 37 online degrees, and from 11 to 17 online graduate certificates/certifications.