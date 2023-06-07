Angelo State University hosts 46th annual summer 'Music Camp'

The camp offers a chance for middle and high schoolers from Texas and beyond to sharpen their music skills.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From the trombone to saxophone to clarinet, it can be tough for young musicians to pick the perfect instrument for them.

After deciding what to play, it can also be a challenge to hone in on the proper skills needed to get better.

Every summer for the past 46 years, Angelo State University has hosted a music camp offering skills and camaraderie middle and high school students in West Texas and beyond.

"I think there's two purposes for the music camp," ASU Bands and Summer Music Camp Director Jonathan Alvis said. "The first is, it's a recruiting endeavor for us as a band to get music students. The other is to give an opportunity for students to come have a dedicated time together with other students who are just like them, to get better, to have a more intensive experience...".

For Alvis, he wants to create a balance between love of music and connecting with others.

The camp itself lasts for a total of six days, hosting students in the dorms from San Angelo, Lubbock, San Antonio, Fort Worth and even Louisiana at times.

This year's 10 total ensembles include band, orchestra, drumline and color guard with certain groups ranging from 40-80 students.

"Really, my primary goal with this camp is to make sure when students get here, they have a safe and fun experience of making music, that they make new friends and see that they're not alone," Alvis said.

At the start of the week, camp-goers have the chance to participate in ice breakers to meet their fellow students.

As the days go on, attendees experience ensemble and sectional rehearsals, a musicianship class, breaks during the day and nighttime activities including an instructor performance, carnival and movie night.

This helps participants not only understand the importance of music, but to live like a college student in the hopes of one day returning for higher education.

"We want to give students an experience on our campus that will make them want to come back and come back and keep coming back," Alvis said. "And become lifelong rams and belles and to be Angelo State students, alumni, supporters and really have that positive experience on campus."

On June 9, this year's 465 students (the most in 22 years) will have a chance to perform their skills for family, friends and the general public across four different locations.