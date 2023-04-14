Angelo State University to hold 45th annual science distinguished lectureship on cancer research and the brain

The 45th annual lecture honors Dr. Roy E. Moon and it will take place Monday, April 17.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is hosting its annual distinguished science lecture in honor of Dr. Roy E. Moon on Monday, April 17.

The lecture will be hosted by Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, a Mexican native who moved to the United States and fulfilled his dream of becoming a neuroscientist.

"Dr. Q" will be presenting two different lectures around topics that are trending in the world of science. The first will be at 2 p.m. and will be centered around "Mapping the Brain: The Frontiers of Keeping Patients Awake".

The second will take place at 7 p.m. with the theme surrounding "Using Fat to Fight Cancer." In this particular lecture, Dr. Q will discuss how scientists are using fat to not only identify cancer but fight it as well.

Both lectures are free and open to the public as ASU Dean of Science Dr. Paul Swets encourages all to take their seat at the C.J. Davidson Conference Center.

"Both events are free, open to the public, and accessible to anybody who is interested in science. You don't have to be a neurosurgeon to take advantage of it. We are going to have a great time and it's going to be great for everybody," Swets said.

The overall mission statement from ASU is simple:

"The Moon Lectureship, presented by Shannon, brings a scientist of national prominence to the ASU campus each year for public lectures, colloquia, and informal discussions. The academic or professional specialty of the scientist is to be in one of the basic sciences emphasized in the ASU curriculum or in an appropriate medical field."

If you would like to attend, no tickets are required to experience the discussion about the latest and greatest from the world of science.