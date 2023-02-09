"Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam" on track to return to the Railway Museum in March

The actors for “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” are all local and will be dressed in the styles of 1910.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Railway Museum is again giving people the chance to step into history with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot in “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam.”

According to a Railway Museum press release, most performances of the historic play last year were sold out, but performances will be returning March 23-26.

"Guests will enjoy champagne and hors d’oeuvres in a 1910 scene straight out of Arthur Stilwell's historic dream of a mighty railroad through San Angelo and into Mexico. They’ll also get a copy of the actual historic stock certificate and meet Pancho Villa, whose words about the Mexican Revolution are based on extensive research," the press release read.

The actors for “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” are all local and will be dressed in the styles of 1910. The new book, San Angelo and Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam by Linda Thorsen Bond, is available at the museum, local bookstores and online.

Reservations are available now for “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam,” at the Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne. Performances are March 23-26 with Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include the 1910-style reception. The group rate is $20 per person for groups of eight or more.