Authorities still searching for suspect after destructive pursuit through Jones Co.

Valencia drove his vehicle through multiple private properties, causing damage to each property.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — According to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office press release, on Wednesday, agents with the TCSO Narcotics and Warrants Division attempted to arrest Alfredo “Freddy” Valencia III, 37, for an outstanding felony warrant.

A pursuit ensued that led deputies into Jones County, where Valencia drove his vehicle through multiple private properties, causing damage to each property.

Valencia was able to evade deputies in a white SUV. A female passenger was also in the vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies responded in order to attempt to locate the suspects. Sometime after the pursuit, the vehicle was located on private property and had sustained very heavy damage. A search on foot was conducted to no avail and after over four hours the search was terminated.

It is believed Valencia stole a vehicle from a residence near FM 600 in Jones County. The vehicle was later recovered in Abilene.

Valencia is facing multiple felony charges.