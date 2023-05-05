Bomb threat investigated at Glenn Middle School

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 9:41 Friday, the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched Glenn Middle School for a report of a bomb threat.
Students and staff were not on campus for a student holiday and professional learning day.
According to and SAPD press release, the police, San Angelo Fire Department, along with SAISD leaders and campus administrators immediately began an investigation.
The investigation is currently on-going and further information will be released if it becomes available.