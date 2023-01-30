City of San Angelo offices to delay opening Tuesday, Jan. 31

The City also shared some helpful info regarding the inclement weather.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — City offices

City of San Angelo offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to potential icy conditions on roadways. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Jan. 31. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.

Other information related to the winter storm:

Weather information

Warming shelter

The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night beginning Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, Feb. 3, at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St.

Volunteers are needed to help run the warming shelter; sign up here. The American Red Cross will provide cots.

Animals are permitted but must not be aggressive or disruptive.

Trash information

Please be advised that there may be a possible delay in trash pickup for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to potential icy conditions on the roadways. Please place your bins out for normal pickup and leave them out until they are serviced. The City will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Electricity information

AEP Texas, a unit of American Electric Power, delivers electricity to over one million electric consumers, businesses and industries in south and west Texas. AEP Texas is the electrical distribution provider for this area. Visit this page to report an outage if you experience one.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers. Click here to see the current grid and market conditions.

Winter weather tips

When it comes to traveling in icy conditions, please remember the following:

Make weather forecasts part of your daily routine. Following local advisories and alerts will help keep you prepared.

Bridges ice easily. If possible, avoid Loop 306 and other bridges or overpasses during icy weather.

Drive slowly. Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Don’t be in a rush. Please wear your seatbelt … it could save your life.

And lastly, please remember it takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Increase your following distance to five or six seconds.

How to prepare for the freezing temperatures:

Monitor weather conditions Follow the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Texas on social media. Weather apps on your cell phone. Weather alerts from local media outlets.

Prepare your home Never leave pets outdoors when temperatures drop below freezing. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside an enclosed area – carbon monoxide poisoning from these types of units can be fatal. Turn off sprinkler systems. Wrap exterior pipes and faucets. Remove garden hoses from outside faucets and cover the hose bib. Let water drip from indoor faucets that have pipes on exterior walls. Keeping water moving within the pipes helps prevent freezing. Open cabinet doors under sinks to expose pipes to heat within the house. Let frozen water pipes thaw naturally by exposing warmer air to the pipes. Be cautious using external heating sources as damage may occur. Keep indoor temperature consistent throughout the day and night at a minimum of 55 degrees.

Supplies Grab needed home supplies before the storm arrives. Make sure you are up to date on your medications.

What to do if you experience a water leak Try to turn off the water at the cutoff near the street. Report water leaks to City Water Distribution office at 325-657-4295.

What to do if you experience a power outage Report the outage to AEP Texas at aeptexas.com/outages/report or call 866-223-8508.

