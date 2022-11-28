College readiness program launched at military-connected schools

The two-year program is designed to increase mastery of college-level concepts among students historically underrepresented in STEM.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Math and Science Initiative is launching its College Readiness Program (CRP) in partnership with San Angelo ISD, a military-connected school serving Goodfellow AFB with dedicated funding from the Department of Defense’s STEM Education & Outreach office (known as “DoD STEM”) through the Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC).

“The DoD grant and the partnership with NMSI has helped us build an academic culture that supports students in our advanced STEM courses,” San Angelo ISD Director of Advanced Placement and Fine Arts Tiffany Huebner. said. “The grant and partnership has provided our teachers with training and classroom supplies as well as providing students with resources that will help them be successful in the course and on the AP exams.”

According to an SAISD press relase, after one year in NMSI's CRP, students at military-connected schools average a 45 percent increase in mastery of college-level concepts in math and science — compared to the national average increase of 5.6 percent. That increase is 81.5 percent for Black students, 34 percent for Latinos and 38.4 percent for females.

Students with family members serving in the military move an average of six to nine times during elementary and secondary school. NMSI's CRP leverages the College Board's proven Advanced Placement framework, preserving local control and creating consistent learning across schools, meaning students are on pace from their first day in a new school making each move a little easier.

“Goodfellow Air Force Base is so excited to celebrate this wonderful news with the San Angelo Independent School District! GAFB has an amazingly close partnership with SAISD, and we enthusiastically collaborated to apply for this game-changing National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) Department of Defense Grant. This NMSI grant will not only benefit our children's education today but will also serve as a powerful projection platform to posture these future adults to support tomorrow's military readiness needs with advanced math, science, English, and critical thinking skills to protect and defend our nation.” Col. Eugene Moore, 17th Mission Support Group Commander. said.