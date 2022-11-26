'757 United Prayer Vigil' to be held in honor of Walmart shooting victims

Members of clergy in Chesapeake are inviting the community for moments of prayer, song and unity at The Mount church on the night of November 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The investigation into Tuesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has entered a new phase.

For the first time in days, no police lights flooded the parking lot.

Saturday night, city officials announced local investigators, along with those from the FBI, have cleared the crime scene at the store off Battlefield Boulevard. They handed the store back to Walmart corporate officials, who will now decide next steps.

On the path forward, a Walmart spokesperson sent 13News Now the following statement:

"We'll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store."

In the meantime, the community is working to offer comfort and healing.

On the night of Sunday, November 27, members of the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors will hold a 757 United Prayer Vigil. At 6 p.m., all are welcome at The Mount at 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd. in Chesapeake.

"Everyone to come in from the community, near and far," said Minister Robert Cooper with The Mount. "So many people have been touched by this experience."

The Walmart shooting ended with six victims killed and seven people hurt.

"We want to ask our God for peace because there is so much turmoil and violence in our world today," said Bishop Kevin White, president of Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors.

White said some of the families who lost a loved one will be present. He and fellow organizers hope to extend a message of unwavering support.

"Even if this is a tragedy that happened to your family, you're not standing by yourself," said Cooper.

"Know that we're not just doing this on Sunday evening and that will be the end of it. We want them to know that we will be here for them for the duration," said White.

Local councilors and lawmakers also plan to attend the vigil.

Looking ahead to Monday, November 28 at 5 p.m., Chesapeake City Council is calling a special meeting to confirm an emergency declaration. This step would free up money to support the families and things like recovery efforts or overtime for first responders.