Angelo State welcomes leaders to the West Texas Legislative Summit

Community members got the opportunity to learn from leaders about the future of West Texas.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley community had the opportunity Tuesday to hear leaders discuss several topics at the West Texas Legislative Summit. "Food, Fuel and Enforcement: West Texas Securing the Nation" was the focus this year.

It was a packed room at the CJ Davidson Center at Angelo State University. As guests ate their lunch, Congressman August Pfluger, Sen. John Cornyn and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernest took the stage. Among the issues on the table, one topic discussed was the border crisis. Lawmakers shared ideas on what immigration means for America.

“If you think about it, legal immigration has been sort of the secret sauce that's helped make our country so prosperous and all our diversity and people want to come to the United States but to do it the right way stand in line and go through the legal process we should welcome in my view with open arms,” Cornyn said.

For Cornyn, the answer to immigration will have to come from both sides.

“So we know what's broken in the system… we're all willing to work together with the Biden administration to try and come up with solutions but so far like I said, they don't seem to be interested,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers say they will continue to work on solving the problem.

“So, this is something we do have some solutions we have some ideas that's our commitment to America and the senators are working very hard to help us do that,” Pfluger said.