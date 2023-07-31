Ballet San Angelo leaps to help senior citizens this summer

Ballet San Angelo is hosting a fan drive to benefit Meals for the Elderly

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Scorching temperatures without a doubt have hit West Texas. This heat can become dangerous quickly, that’s why Ballet San Angelo decided to do something to help the most vulnerable.

The center offers dance lessons and also jumps in when there's a need. This time they are collecting fans.

“Summer is-- I don't need to tell you-- it has gotten hotter and hotter every single year and so the seniors in our community really need fans. Meals for the Elderly always says that the number one thing that they always ask for donations is fans,” said Savannah Logsdon, Marketing Director for Ballet San Angelo.

Ballet San Angelo is no stranger to fan drives. They’ve collaborated with Meals for the Elderly in the past.

“This is the second time actually having a fan drive for meals for the elderly our first one was in 2020. We have our own senior center program known as joy of movement and so with that we thought collaborating with meals for the elderly just made sense,” Logsdon said.

This fan drive means recipients at Meals for the Elderly can keep cool and have some relief this summer.

“We always say we're more than a meal, so obviously meals are a big thing however its 100 plus degrees outside. A lot of our recipients don't have efficient air conditioning or they may have a room in their house that doesn't have air conditioning so we provide fans but those fans are thanks to the community members,” said Jessica Behringer, Director of Development and Marketing for Meals for the Elderly.

Thanks to donations from community members, donations have made a difference.

“They really appreciate the items that we send that aren't… you know obviously, once again the food is what most people think of ..when we tell them hey by the way we'll give you a fan they kind of are like oh really I would love one …so you know they're surprised but their also very grateful,” Behringer said

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Ballet San Angelo on 82 Gillis Street.