Community donations have helped make a room of hope

The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource room dedicated to help with resources during a family crisis.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley knows when to come together as a community and help out, especially in times of need. With the help of many generous citizens, they’ve contributed to fill the Rainbow Room with clothes, toys and other essentials.

The Rainbow Room is a 24-hour emergency resource room dedicated to get through the first 48 hours of a family crisis.

“When kids are removed or even families just need a little bit of help, they are able to come into this room, which is set up like a Walmart, and they're able to shop for the items that they need to get them through the first 48 hours of their removal or during their time of crisis,” Rainbow Room Coordinator, Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, RyAnne Duryea said.

In times of need, the community pitches in by donating anything from baby formula to personal hygiene items to even stuffed toys.

“Our community donates, whether it be toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, anything in this room is 100% community donated,” Duryea said.

The Rainbow Room is as vivid as its name, meant to bring hope to those who visit it.

"We are not trying to rewrite their story, but we're trying to make a happy moment in their time of crisis," Duryea said.