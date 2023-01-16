Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

Carter’s Sugar Shop had to increase its prices because of the rising cost of ingredients.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves.

The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most, especially when it’s their key ingredient.

“Eggs have actually gone up I would say about 300 percent,” Carter’s Sugar Shop owner, Shelli Carter, said.

Bakeries require large quantities of eggs and with the ongoing price increases it's hurting their profits.

“The eggs were about 13 cents per egg. When you buy 180 eggs a week, which is about 15, dozen It runs about $24-$25 for that entire case. Nowadays, we're paying 38 cents,” Carter said. “So, our case that used to cost us that much is just now running about $68, $70 for the same amount of eggs.”

Carter remembers when her business began to feel the increase.

“I want to say COVID, and I feel like we were more understanding then because we understood that it affected everyone from the farmers to the packaging to the truckers to the market. But now we're all past that, and we just want to get on with our lives,” Carter said.

Eggs aren't the only ingredient going up in price.

“All commodities right now are being increased. Our butter and dairy, the milk, everything, flour, sugar. It's all being increased,” Carter said.

Inflation has forced business owners to make difficult decisions.

“We've had to increase our prices up a little bit. I have waited as long as possible so that what was passed on to me was not going to be passed on to my customers. But unfortunately, we've had to increase our prices just a little,” Carter said.